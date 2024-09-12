VitalStone Financial LLC Has $32,000 Stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 340,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 249,438 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,756,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 52,956 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

