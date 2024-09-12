VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,276,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,142.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

MTUM stock opened at $192.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.60. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.