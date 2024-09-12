Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $328.43

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.43 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 343.50 ($4.49). Volex shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38), with a volume of 433,035 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Volex in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Volex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Volex

Volex Stock Performance

Volex Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £604.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,090.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. Volex’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 107,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £382,736.15 ($500,504.97). Corporate insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Volex

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.