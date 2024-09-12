Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $2.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,321.51 or 0.99915700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,154,274.53926637 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.61706979 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $3,022,286.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

