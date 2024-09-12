W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. 1,213,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $61.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

