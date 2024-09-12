Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.8 %

WNC opened at $18.66 on Monday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $840.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Wabash National by 8.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,260,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 180,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

