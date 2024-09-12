Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, an increase of 8,022.2% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
