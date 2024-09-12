Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, an increase of 8,022.2% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

Shares of WMMVY stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 131,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $43.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

