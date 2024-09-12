Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 22,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 144,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

WALD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth about $224,278,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

