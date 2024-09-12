Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,910. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

