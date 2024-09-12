Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 1%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 3,121,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,993,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

