Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $341.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.