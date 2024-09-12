Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 296.3% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $172.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

