Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

