Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 58,877 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $131.55 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average is $123.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

