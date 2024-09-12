Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after acquiring an additional 727,764 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,693 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 57.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548,114 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,568,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

