Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

View Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.