Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 144 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Shares of TSLA opened at $228.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

