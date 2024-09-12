Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 35.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 56,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $877.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $854.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $813.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $903.46.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.