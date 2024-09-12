Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $33.29 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Wanchain has a market cap of $33.29 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,237,513 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.