Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$144,051.88 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total transaction of C$144,051.88.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total transaction of C$90,875.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.15, for a total transaction of C$180,150.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Waste Connections stock traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$252.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$252.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$247.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$235.81.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 10.0831994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$196.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

