Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Waste Management has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

WM opened at $207.61 on Thursday. Waste Management has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

