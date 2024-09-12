Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $314.84 and last traded at $317.10. 141,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 427,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

Waters Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

