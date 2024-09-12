Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Up to $455.58

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $455.58, but opened at $465.21. Watsco shares last traded at $463.03, with a volume of 13,020 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Watsco Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.39 and its 200 day moving average is $456.99.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 76.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

