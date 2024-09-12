WAXE (WAXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $30.39 or 0.00052174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $77.19 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

