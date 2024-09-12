Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $107.95.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

