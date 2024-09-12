Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.