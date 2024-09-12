Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,557 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $468.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

