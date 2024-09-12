Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $100.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

