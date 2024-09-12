Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $623,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 219,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,688,000.

IEV opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

