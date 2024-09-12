Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

