Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after buying an additional 558,711 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 269,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 116,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $82.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

