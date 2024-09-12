Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

