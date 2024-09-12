Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URTH. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 671,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

URTH stock opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.91. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $154.29.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

