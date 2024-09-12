Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 728.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 625.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $267.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $275.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.64 and its 200 day moving average is $255.05.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
