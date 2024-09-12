Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,223 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

