Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 58 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 42,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

LNG opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

