Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,627,078. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

