Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

