Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,181,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,150,000 after acquiring an additional 546,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 717,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,954 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.