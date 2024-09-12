Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 812.2% from the August 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,406 shares of company stock worth $683,315. Company insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHLR traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 1,796,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $547.20. The company has a market cap of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

