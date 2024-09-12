WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $11.12 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 138.9% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $164,152.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00107511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011481 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

