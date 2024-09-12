Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wienerberger Stock Performance
WBRBY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 49,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $8.13.
About Wienerberger
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wienerberger
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.