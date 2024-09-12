Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wienerberger Stock Performance

WBRBY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 49,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $8.13.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

About Wienerberger

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.