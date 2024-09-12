WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 13.41% of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

