WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 210,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 292,122 shares.The stock last traded at $42.10 and had previously closed at $42.40.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,113.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

