WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 41,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 22,504 shares.The stock last traded at $52.89 and had previously closed at $52.65.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 62,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

