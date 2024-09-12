World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 52807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

World Kinect Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in World Kinect by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Kinect by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in World Kinect by 20.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

