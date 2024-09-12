Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Reaches $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $67.83 million and $664,636.35 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 857,172,545 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 857,694,339.0335925. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07878482 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $617,844.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

