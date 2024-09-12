Wrapped eETH (WEETH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.82 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,456.01 or 0.04215406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped eETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,577,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,577,126.0595724. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,481.31855481 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $16,290,507.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped eETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped eETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.