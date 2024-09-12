X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.55

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 6165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $745.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.