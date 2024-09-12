Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

